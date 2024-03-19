Ukhozi FM adds new voices to its impressive 2024-2025 lineup

South Africa’s leading radio station, Ukhozi FM, has announced its line-up for the 2024–2025 season. Although the line-up is packed with seasoned favourites, it also has some exciting new voices.

Ukhozi FM continues to unearth talent through the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search, which has been running since 2020.

Empower female broadcasters

This campaign was born out of the need for the station to empower female broadcasters in the industry.

This year, the station will be welcoming Nozipho Zulu, the 2023 and fourth winner of the competition. She takes over the Sunday 3am – 6am development slot from Londa Mbatha, the 2022 winner.

The show will now be called Kwasa Okungaliyo. Mbatha moves to host the agriculture show Cobela Kufalaza on Mondays 3am – 5am.

Unique charm

Zama Mseleku will bring her unique charm to the airwaves on Saturdays from 7am to 9am with Ulozolo. She is the first winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search in 2020.

Bingelela Mpanza, the 2021 talent search competition winner, will continue to host Sigiya Ngengoma every Saturday 9am – 12noon. The slot was left vacant following the untimely passing of the show’s host, Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu, on March 12, 2024.

The station’s breakfast show, Vuka Africa Breakfast Show, will continue to be hosted by Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha. He will host it alongside Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi every Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am.

Nation building content

Dudu “Lady D” Khoza maintains her coveted slot Jabul’ujule from 9am to 12 noon, delivering the nation-building content that her listeners love.

Dankie 1223 sees the return of Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya and Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe and Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize will still drive listeners home with their infectious energy. Every weekday from 3pm to 6pm on Woza Nabangani Bakho. The team will be joined by Nco Dube as its social commentator.

Siyabonga Mhlongo will continue to captivate audiences on Ubusuku Obuhle from Mondays to Thursdays, 8pm to 12 midnight. Zanele Mbokazi will continue to host the 9am -12pm Sunday slot.

Ukhozi FM TV welcomes seasoned actor and video editor Muzi Mthabela as one of its hosts, alongside Neliswa Cele.

Dynamic talent

Sbongi Ngcobo, Ukhozi FM’s business manager, expressed her enthusiasm about the forthcoming radio season. She said they are delighted to introduce their listeners to the dynamic talent and fresh perspectives.

“Our innovative campaigns, nation-building discourse, and stellar line-up of presenters ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry. It …resonates with our vast audience and meets the needs of our clients. We are confident that Ukhozi FM will continue to dominate in terms of audiences. And continue to build on revenue generation,” said Ngcobo.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content