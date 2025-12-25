Ukhozi FM hits a sour note in Song of the Year vote

As the country gears up to usher in the new year with a soundtrack, a technical hiccup has momentarily disrupted the rhythm of a beloved tradition.

Concerns have been raised over Ukhozi FM’s Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka [song of the year] voting process after some listeners reported receiving automated SMS confirmation messages that did not reflect the song they had selected.

The public-driven contest, which selects the song that crosses into the new year, relies on an SMS-based voting platform where each submission is recorded using a unique song code. However, some voters received confirmation messages that did not reflect the song they had selected.

In response, Ukhozi FM has moved to reassure the public and artists. The station, part of the public broadcaster, stated it takes its responsibility for the listener-driven campaign seriously and maintains robust systems to safeguard vote accuracy.

Mmoni Ngubane, Ukhozi FM’s Head of Communications, confirmed a technical fault was identified. “This matter does not impact the recording or allocation of votes,” Ngubane said, emphasising that the issue was confined solely to the confirmation message layer and did not affect the core voting system, which logs each vote’s code, timestamp, and mobile number.

Corrective measures have since been implemented, with additional monitoring established to prevent a recurrence.

To bolster confidence, the station highlighted its use of an independent auditor appointed from the competition’s outset. This auditor verifies all voting data, confirming votes are recorded accurately and fairly—a standard audit practice for the station’s high-profile campaigns.

“Independent oversight is critical for a campaign of this scale,” Ngubane stated. “It allows us to verify the data and provide assurance to listeners and artists that the process is transparent and credible.”

Internally, the process is overseen by a dedicated campaign team working with the auditor and SMS service provider to monitor performance, investigate anomalies, and address stakeholder concerns. The station affirmed that any evidence of genuinely misdirected votes would be addressed immediately.

The final result will be determined using verified data supported by the independent audit, with Ukhozi FM asserting its commitment to a fair and credible outcome for the annual tradition.

