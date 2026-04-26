uMafikizolo snatches song of the year as Kharishma leads new wave at MMAs

Durban delivered the heat, but it was the sound of Lekompo that truly defined the Metro FM Music Awards 2026 this past weekend.

Held at the iconic Durban ICC, the 20th edition of the awards didn’t just celebrate music, it signalled a shift in what Mzansi is listening to right now. And if there was any doubt, the night’s biggest statement came when uMafikizolo walked away with Song of the Year for Uyoncengwa Unyoko, a track that has quietly but powerfully owned airwaves, playlists and dance floors across the country.

Staying culturally in tune

For a duo that has long mastered reinvention, this win wasn’t just nostalgic respect, it was proof that staying culturally in tune still matters.

But while uMafikizolo reminded audiences why they remain untouchable, it was the Lekompo movement that cemented its arrival as more than just a viral trend.

Rising star Kharishma took home Best New Artist, while also being part of the winning team behind Best Lekompo for Wa Inama. Alongside collaborators like DJ Angelo, Buddy Sax and DJ Janisto, the genre proved it has both commercial pull and cultural weight.

And then came Shandesh, crowned Best Female Artist, further reinforcing Lekompo’s grip on the mainstream. Her win, combined with Kharishma’s breakout moment, paints a clear picture: this is no longer a niche sound from Limpopo, it’s a national force.

Audiences want authenticity

The MMAs have always reflected where the industry is headed, and this year, the message was loud: audiences are craving authenticity, rhythm, and something that feels rooted yet fresh. Lekompo ticks all those boxes.

Beyond the Lekompo takeover, the night had its heavyweights. Ciza dominated, scooping Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist, while Thukuthela & Jazzworld walked away with three awards, including Best Produced Album and Best Duo or Group.

But even with those big wins, the cultural conversation after the show wasn’t about dominance, it was about direction.

Because when Song of the Year goes to a group that has mastered longevity, and the breakout wins go to a genre born from the streets and social media, you’re looking at a rare moment where past and future collide perfectly.

And right now, the future sounds a lot like Lekompo.

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