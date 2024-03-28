‘Umkhokha’ telenovela releases soundtrack for series’ fans, viewers

The highly anticipated album comprising music from Umkhokha: The Curse, one of the most popular telenovelas in Mzansi, is set to be released.

This comes in response to hundreds of requests from passionate series fans who have been begging for the show’s soundtrack.

Record company confirms release

The record company behind the songs from the show, Rhythm World Music, formally announced on Thursday that they will be releasing the album on all digital platforms. This will be in collaboration with Mzansi Magic.

Director of local entertainment channels at Mzansi Magic, Shirley Adonisi, said the collaboration is going to give viewers more of what they have been asking for.

Catchy gospel-vibe tunes

“Umkhokha has been that viewers’ gift that keeps on giving. From its compelling storylines to the amazing star cast. And now, the release of the catchy gospel-vibe music. The catchy tunes have become synonymous with the show.

“We are proud to have worked with such talented producers and musicians to make this happen. This is for viewers and fans of the show,” Adonisi said.

Musical prodigy Mbuso Khoza, who appeared on the show as Maphalala, and the show’s executive producer, Duma Ndlovu, worked on the album. They composed and orchestrated a collection of fantastic traditional gospel songs. These have gained popularity through the telenovela, Adonisi revealed.

Ndlovu, who owns and manages shows like Muvhango, said Umkhokha has been nothing short of amazing.

Nothing short of amazing

“Making this show has been nothing short of amazing. Not only because we are telling a story but also creating a soundtrack for the viewers,” said Ndlovu.

“As a production, we appreciate the love and enthusiasm that viewers have shown for the show. And this collection of music is an extension of that appreciation. We hope this will continue to remind them of Umkhokha even when they are not watching.”

Some of the songs featured on the album include Inhlalakahle (ikhaya lamaJudiya), Imisebenzi kaMthembu; Uyoz’abuye uNkulunkulu and Imikhokha Yalomhlaba.

Umkhokha airs every Monday – Friday on Mzansi Magic at 8:30pm.

Previous copyright lawsuit by composer

Meanwhile, in 2023, Sunday World reported that popular songwriter and actor Zithulele Khwela and his record label Zuzmuz Music accused the show of copyright. He demanded R3-million from the producers of Umkhokha: The Curse for copyright infringement.

This came after his songs were allegedly used in the series without his permission.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content