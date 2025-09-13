Uncle Waffles promotes beauty through her music

An electrifying celebration of Black South African culture at the I Am Dark & Lovely festival, will be hitting Fox Street in Johannesburg this November.

Headlined by global amapiano superstar Uncle Waffles, who has promised an out-of-this-world performance, the event is set to deliver an unforgettable experience filled with music, style, and vibrant energy.

Uncle Waffles, known for her genre-defining global groove and great performances, will lead a star-studded lineup of South Africa’s most dynamic artists.

Music lovers will be dancing to the sounds of house, gqom, hip-hop and amapiano, courtesy of heavyweights like Nasty C, Young Stunna, Mörda, and DJ Lag. Adding their unique flair are Cassper Nyovest, Major League, DJ Zinhle, Kabza De Small, Kamo Mphela, and Zee Nxumalo, each bringing their signature fire to the stage.

Black SA identity on fleek

Cultural curator Lelowhatsgood will also spin the decks, infusing the festival with fresh sounds and unmatched vibrancy.

Bongi Manqele, Brand Business Lead for Dark & Lovely said beyond the music, the festival will give a rich, immersive experience.

“Attendees can dive into interactive installations celebrating Black South African style and identity, from bold hair showcases to vibrant cultural displays. It’s a space to connect, express individuality, and revel in the freedom of self-expression.”

Manqele, described the festival as a vibe, a lifestyle, and a celebration of who South Africans are.

“We’re giving our people a platform to express, connect, and celebrate their crown, because when your hair looks great, you feel great.

“The festival is going to be a cultural highlight, uniting music lovers and style enthusiasts for a day of pure Mzansi magic. With Uncle Waffles and an all-star cast lighting up the stage, this event is not to be missed,” she added.

