Unpaid Amapiano Summit 2024 service providers come back to haunt organiser

They’ve had enough of the empty promises. Amapiano Africa Summit service providers from 2024 still have not been paid.

The Amapiano Africa Summit was first launched in 2023 by founder Thulani Maduse, also known as Thulani Way. Every year, the event has been a success.

This year’s event took place on June 26 to 28 at Constitutional Hill as part of the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival. It featured panel masterclasses, live performances, a gala dinner, and a session to network with music industry delegates.

However, with the success of this year’s event, the staff from 2024 are up in arms. They feel it is unfair for 2025 service providers to have been paid while they are still waiting for theirs.

The waiting game

Graphic designer Gomolemo Mogale, who created all the branding and web design for the 2024 summit, said he is owed R25, 000 by the organiser.

“Thulani blocked me everywhere, on social media and calls. I sent him emails, but he doesn’t respond. My lawyer tried to reach him to make a payment arrangement, but he has been MIA,” Mogale said.

They had never met before this event.

“I did not know Thulani. I was introduced to him by a former client who gave a recommendation,” he said.

“Everything was going smoothly, and I delivered on time. Came the time to pay, there were stories,” Mogale said.

“The last story I heard from him was that he was hosting an event, and he would use the profit to pay me and everyone else he owes.”

Mike Mone, who owns a printing business, is owed over R50,000.

Although reluctant to share the details, he said Maduse has not confirmed when a payment will be made.

“I have a printing company, did all the printing work, the banners and branding.”

The main MC of the main event, Bongani “Drama” Nomcwenya, said he finds it unfair, when he gave him a good rate.

“I was helping a young brother with a dream,” Drama said.

“I negotiated my rates. Instead of my R15, 000, we agreed on R8, 000. I had to get an outfit, driver, make up. I worked hard as a host because I was supporting a dream. One day of waiting then turned into a year,” he said.

Organiser comes clean

Telling his side of the story, Maduse did not deny owing some of the service providers from 2024.

“I extended my humble apologies for the delays in payments. I am well aware they worked hard to make sure the event was a success. The delays were beyond my control,” he said.

“Everyone from 2025 has been paid. There are a few people from 2024 who still need to be paid. We are waiting for funds in order to settle all the balances.”

He said the event’s business is not for the faint-hearted.

“It’s not easy doing events, especially of this magnitude. But I appreciate the patience. I didn’t run away or block anyone. I don’t block people.”

Maduse said the matter was deeper than just delayed payments.

“This is a dispute I have with a former partner who introduced me to the service providers. Now she is using them to get to me because of the legal dispute,” he added.

“But just to confirm, they will receive feedback on payments this week,” he concluded.

