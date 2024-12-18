Unpaid ‘Queendom’ cast writes open letter to minister McKenzie

The cast and crew of BET’s drama series Queendom have written an open letter to the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

This follows reports that the show is on a production break after they were not paid, again.

In the letter, they have slammed the government, industry organisations and broadcasters for silently watching them suffer.

Call for transformation in the sector

“So here we sit in front of you in our hundreds. Background actors, cast and crew of Queendom. Unpaid, lied to, played and screwed, the result of your silence and indifference. Minister Gayton McKenzie appeared as a herald of change. Brash, outspoken, opinionated but silent on how we are supposed to protect our livelihoods. Silent on how to face another payment delay now, the third payment delay since the end of October,” reads the letter.

The letter further points a finger at BET Africa and production house Clive Morris Productions. It blames them as the reason why transformation and regulation is needed in the industry.

“We are the ones facing the inescapable pit of a bleak festive season. We are the ones facing our disbelieving families, unpaid rent, food bills and your stony silence. Yes of course, you will all be outraged when we call for urgent regulation. And you will all be appalled when we demand that Clive Morris Productions and the cowards from BET Africa account for this travesty.”

The cast have said they are waiting for the minister to step up and address the issue urgently. And detail how producers and broadcasters can still play this game while everyone shrugs it off and heads off on holiday.

Industry seems to be battling with the issue

Executive producer and Clive Morris Production boss Clive Morris in June assured actors that they would be paid their salaries soon.

This came after reports that the cast and crew of the new show Queendom were not being paid their salaries on time.

Queendom is a new drama which airs on BET channel, Monday to Thursday at 6.:30pm. The show features prominent actors which include former The River actress Sindi Dlathu. Former Uzalo actress Dawn Thandeka King, actors Pallance Dladla and Linda Mtoba are also on the show.

