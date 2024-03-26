US comedian Eddie Griffin to headline Laugh Africa Comedy fest

Internationally acclaimed actor and comedian Eddie Griffin is set to headline the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival. The event is set to take place next month.

Griffin, who is popularly known for the sitcom Malcolm and Eddie, will be performing on Saturday and Sunday evening at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Comedian-turned-actor

The comedian-turned-actor started his career on stage as a dare. He went on to build an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri in the US, he was voted class clown three years in a row in high school.

His first love was always dance. And by the age of 16, he opened his own dance studio. He went on to choreograph the Kansas City Chiefs half-time shows.

Roast of Minnie Dlamini

Meanwhile, the panel for the much anticipated Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini has been announced.

The line-up includes comedy heavyweights Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath. Both will ensure that the jests and jabs hit nowhere else but below the belt.

The selected panelists are Trevor Gumbi, Shahan Ramkissoon, Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Penny Lebyane, Da L.E.S, Siv Ngesi and Robert Marawa.

The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini will mark day one of the much-anticipated Laugh Africa Comedy Festival. This will be recorded live on April 5, 2024, and will air exclusively on Showmax from April 26 2024.

Stuart Taylor, Laugh Africa Comedy Festival creative director, said: “Putting this panel together has been a nail-biting yet thrilling task. A cocktail of chaos wrapped in laughter, affection, and a celebration of the one and only Minnie Dlamini. Thank you to everyone who has ridden shotgun alongside me on this rollercoaster ride.”

Local comedy heavyweights

The Savanna and Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival will take place from April 5 – 7 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Over 50 comedians across three genres English, Vernacular and Afrikaans will participate.

The festival line-up features both renowned and up-and-coming fan favourites. These include Eugen Khoza, Alfred Adriaan, Chantal Jaxx and Chris Mapane. Conrad Koch and Trevor Gumbi will also be on the line-up, to name a few.

Also Read: The weirdest thing in my life is that Khune paid lobola for me

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content