US rapper Doja Cat to finally perform on home soil in SA

American rapper and singer Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, popularly known as Doja Cat, will be making her SA debut at the Hey Neighbour Festival, set to take place in August at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria.

Troubled relationship with SA father

Doja Cat was born in America to an American mother, a painter, and South African father, actor Dumisani Dlamini. Dlamini was in America as part of the acclaimed Sarafina! cast when he met and married Doja Cat’s mother. Their short-lived marriage produced two children, a daughter, Doja Cat, and a son Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

The rapper has often expressed disdain at her father in media interviews, often referring to him as a deadbeat. She has snubbed the country in her global tours and dismissed questions on whether she sees herself performing in South Africa.

However, South Africans never gave up on hopes that she will finally land in the country. They have been holding their breath in anticipation of her “coming home”, as many US superstars kept coming to perform, the most recent being US superstar Chris Brown.

Rapper showed SA lots of love

In April 2024, she brought out the South African acapella group, The Joy, on stage during her performance at the annual Coachella music festival, one of the biggest events on the US music calendar.

In September 2024, Doja Cat gave a pleasant surprise during one of her performances at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. She took to the stage wearing a stunning, custom-designed dress inspired by the South African flag, showcasing her cultural heritage.

Last year, this newspaper reported that Dumisani allegedly invited Doja Cat to his wedding. However, the rapper did not acknowledge the invitation nor attend, as their strained relationship continued.

South Africa will finally get to welcome its American “daughter” home as she seems to have finally relented.

Fans of the festival excited

Fans of the festival have been holding their breath waiting to hear which artists will grace the local stage.

On Thursday, Phase 1 was officially launched, with their first headliner being announced.

Renowned for her genre-defying sound, chart-topping hits, and captivating stage presence, Doja Cat has taken the music world by storm with smash hits like Say So, Kiss Me More, Paint the Town Red, and Woman.

Her dynamic performances and boundary-pushing artistry have solidified her as one of the most exciting and influential artists of her generation.

More incredible acts to be revealed

Glen Netshipise, the CEO of Hey Neighbour Festival, said: “We are beyond excited to welcome Doja Cat to the Hey Neighbour Festival stage. Her energy, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences on a global scale make her the perfect artist to kick off what will be an epic festival lineup. This is just the beginning, we have more incredible acts to reveal soon!”

Since 2023, Hey Neighbour has cemented itself in the South African festival scene, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life for an immersive experience filled with world-class performances, interactive installations, and an electrifying atmosphere.

With Doja Cat as the first confirmed headliner, anticipation for the 2025 edition is continually growing.

