‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ returns for explosive Season 9

The ever-popular Uthando Nes’thembu reality series is back tonight for its ninth season, giving fans an intimate look into the Mseleku household at a time when the family is more exposed and vulnerable than ever.

Season 9 will premiere on Wednesday at 8PM on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161), with new episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday.

The series continues to follow polygamist Musa Mseleku and his wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe, and MaKhumalo, while introducing MaKhwela (Number 5), whose presence is shaking up family dynamics like never before.

The new season picks up after the explosive December special, #Uncut: Uthando neS’thembu, which left the family at a crossroads. Some wives openly considered leaving the marriage. While Musa faced serious health challenges. This forced the household to confront hard truths and begin mending deeply strained relationships.

“After eight seasons, we are now experiencing something completely different with MaKhwela in the mix,” said Mseleku who was last year’s Best Male TV Personality nominee. “The core idea of our family legacy is being tested, and viewers will get a front-row seat to everything.”

As the family opens up more than ever, some things are shifting while others remain the same. The wives continue to face personal challenges. And the big question lingers: Will the Mselekus get on the same page again?

The show had over 2.8 million viewers per episode in Season 8. And it had more than 1 billion social media impressions. Proof that the Mselekus have earned their spot as South Africa’s own reality TV royalty.

“Watching my family on television is a rare opportunity. It also makes me realise just how well-known our family is across South Africa and the continent,” said a family insider.

Even after eight seasons, Mseleku promises Season 9 will continue to surprise.

“This season brings something new. Viewers will see everyone’s reactions, nothing is hidden. And the family is letting people have their say.”

