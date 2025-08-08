‘Uzalo’ pauses production due to non-payment of salaries

It is the most watched soapie in South Africa. With over 5.7 million viewers tuning in, Uzalo has maintained its number one spot since its premiere in 2015. However, the views are not translating into salaries, as Stained Glass Production has fallen behind on paying salaries.

Currently, with over 30 actors, excluding crew and extras, the show is experiencing financial losses. And these have caused delayed salary payments. As a result, staff have downed tools. Production has been halted until a solution for salary payments is reached.

One of the leading actors on the show, who has served diligently since it started, expressed disappointment. The actor told Sunday World that not being paid has been quite discouraging. This especially for veteran actors who depend on the show.

Actors helpless, desperate

“It’s very discouraging. How do we pay our bills?” the actor said.

“We did not plan for this. It has been more than two months, and we have remained patient and professional. This is all we have, so we have to wait.

“Working at a company for so long, you tend to get comfortable. We never expected not to get a salary.”

Stained Glass – the production responsible for the show, confirmed that they are indeed behind on salaries. It said this was “due to severe cash flow constraints”, and they have been forced to halt any shooting.

Engaging SABC to resolve matter

“Please note that we are actively engaging with the SABC to resolve the matter as swiftly as possible,” they said in a letter to staff.

The producers emphasised the importance of understanding the impact it has on each staff member. They also thanked staff for their professionalism and contributions.

This is not the first time the TV show has fallen behind on paying staff. In 2023, over 50 extras and background actors downed tools after months of no pay.

