Viewers want ‘Isencane Lengane’ canned for its depiction of abuse

The latest episode of Moja Love’s Isencane Lengane, which aired on Sunday, has set social media ablaze, with viewers demanding the show’s cancellation over its depiction of alleged abuse.

The reality series, which follows the troubled marriage of Siyacela and Thando Dlamuka, who wed as teens at 16, has long been a lightning rod for controversy.

Now, the newest installment has pushed fans past their breaking point, accusing the show of glorifying gender-based violence (GBV) and exploiting its stars for ratings.

In the episode, Siyacela, now 21, unleashed verbal and emotional abuse on Thando, clashing with elders and hurling insults.

Social media X users were horrified, with @joy_zelda slamming his “evil utterances” a