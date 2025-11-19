Viewers will love and hate new, fiery ‘Skeem Saam’ cast member Relebogile Mothapo

Skeem Saam is preparing for new drama, fresh energy, and a bold young face that is poised to transform Turfloop township.

Viewers can anticipate Relebogile Mothapo’s on-screen debut tonight (November 19), when she officially joins the popular SABC1 telenovela as Jacqui Monama.

Mothapo, who was born in August 2010, has been performing since she was five years old. She has always known that the limelight was her home, whether she was performing or singing.

She now takes on her first professional TV role, and it looks like it will be a scene-stealer.

“I have always wanted to tell stories that make people feel something. Being part of Skeem Saam is a dream come true,” she shared.

When Jacqui first arrives at Turfloop, she is a self-assured, attractive, and astute young woman who immediately draws attention.

Scars of abandonment

However, beneath her well-groomed exterior lies a convoluted past and a heart full of unspoken tales.

Jacqui, who was raised without parents, bears scars of shame and abandonment, particularly in relation to her mother, Melita Monama, whose infamous affair with Mr Kgomo once rocked the neighborhood.

After losing her home in the fire in Season 11, Jacqui has had to rebuild her life, navigate adolescent friendships, discover her identity, and strive to find her true place.

Outspoken and sometimes defiant, she knows how to use her charm to get what she wants, but underneath that fiery attitude is a girl aching for love, safety, and belonging.

“Jacqui is one of those characters viewers will love, hate, and root for, all at the same time. Relebogile brings a fresh, electric energy to the role,” said the writing team in a statement.

