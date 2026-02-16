Violence costs Neliswa her ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ dream

What began as a Valentine’s week filled with romance, shifting alliances, and emotional confessions ended in shock for viewers when Neliswa’s Big Brother Mzansi journey was abruptly cut short, not by votes, but by disqualification.

During Sunday night’s live eviction show, which saw Dube become the eighth housemate to leave the Bazozwa house, the real turning point came in an unexpected “family meeting” called by Big Brother.

Host Smash Afrika had barely wrapped up the eviction proceedings when housemates were summoned to the lounge for a disciplinary session that would change the course of the game.

Footage revealed that Neliswa had physically struck fellow housemate Que while he lay in bed during a heated argument.

Breaking most serious rule

Big Brother immediately disqualified her for breaking the house’s most serious rule, the zero-tolerance policy on physical violence.

Her exit marked one of the most dramatic removals this season, instantly shifting the power dynamics in the house and leaving her complicated love storyline unresolved.

Neliswa had been at the centre of the week’s biggest talking points.

Her increasing intimacy with The Don sparked curiosity, especially when the housemates discovered she had a boyfriend outside the house.

This revelation led to tension, particularly from Thandeka, who openly questioned the genuineness of their relationship.

The situation escalated further at the Saturday night party when The Don admitted that, had Neliswa not been in the house, Liema would have been his romantic target.

The comment sparked the pair’s first major fight and exposed cracks in what had appeared to be one of the house’s strongest bonds.

Liema quickly distanced herself from the triangle, making it clear she wanted no part in the drama.

Neliswa’s storyline had all the ingredients of a classic Big Brother Mzansi arc: romance, controversy and strong opinions from viewers.

She was part of the emotional Valentine’s “Cuff It” dynamics, featured heavily in diary sessions, and played a key role in the week’s social divisions.

Her disqualification ends her chance at the prize and removes one of the house’s most talked-about personalities at a time when relationships are driving the game.

Did receives two strikes

Earlier in the night, R&B star Lordkez set the tone with a performance of Awe before Dube was announced as the latest evictee.

With all the housemates facing possible eviction, except Mmeli, who is the head of house, the tension was palpable in the house when Smash had them all on their feet and announced Dube as the first one out.

In his IsiZulu accessories, Dube said he was proud of himself for how far he had come: “I’m proud to even get here, considering what happened before… I’m just glad that I walked through the doors and walked out the door, not the back door!”

When asked about his connection with Kokii, Dube admitted that they had a mutual attraction, and with his R10k challenge win, they will go on a Kota date.

But the disciplinary action that followed, which also saw Didi receive two strikes and Que one, quickly became the main talking point.

With Neliswa gone, the house loses a key emotional anchor in multiple storylines: her bond with The Don, her tension with Thandeka, and her presence in the broader love-triangle dynamics that have defined recent weeks.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content