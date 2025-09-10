WATCH: Tensions Flare as Samro members clash with security at media briefing

Chaos broke out on Wednesday morning when members of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) were barred from attending a scheduled media briefing in Johannesburg.

Samro members, including long-time critic Owen Ndlovu, Tshepo Mashiane, and Tebogo Sithathe, stormed into the Garden Court Hotel in Milpark, where the briefing was being held.

Security guards quickly intervened, preventing them from entering the conference room.

The situation escalated into a heated standoff, with frustrated members insisting they had a right to attend.

Proceedings disrupted

“This is an unlawful meeting. As members of Samro, we should be allowed to attend. We’re here to demand transparency and accountability, that’s all,” fumed Ndlovu, who has previously accused the organisation of sidelining its members in decision-making processes.

The confrontation disrupted proceedings for nearly half an hour. This forced Samro officials to halt proceedings until calm was restored.

Security guards maintained a tight presence at the entrance as negotiations took place. Eventually, Samro CEO Annabelle Lebethe stepped in. Lebethe assured the disgruntled members that she would meet them after the press briefing to address their concerns.

The media briefing, which had been officially scheduled for 10am, was convened by Samro to update journalists on recent developments within the embattled organisation.

Various issues discussed

While the agenda was not immediately disclosed, insiders suggest that issues around royalty distributions, governance disputes, and the controversial reinstatement of previously suspended board members may have been on the table.

Tensions between Samro’s leadership and some of its members have been mounting for months. This is particularly in the wake of the Fundudzi report, which exposed irregularities in the organisation’s royalty distribution system.

The growing mistrust has led to open confrontations. Some members accused management of lack of accountability and poor communication.

Wednesday’s incident highlights the widening rift within the organisation. With artists and composers feeling increasingly excluded from critical discussions that directly affect their livelihoods.

This is a developing story.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content