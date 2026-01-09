Watch:The Mseleku family return for ‘Uthando neS’thembu’ Season 9

Mzansi’s most talked-about polygamous family, the Mselekus, are set to make a dramatic return to television screens as Uthando neS’thembu premieres its highly anticipated Season 9 on Mzansi Magic this February.

The reality series will debut on Wednesday, February 4, at 8pm. It is set to air twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), promising viewers yet another intimate look into the complexities of modern polygamy.

Season 9 follows the explosive revelations unveiled in the recent special, #Uncut: Uthando neS’thembu, which offered never-before-seen footage and took audiences behind the scenes of the Mseleku household.

Cracks within the family starting to show

Those candid moments exposed cracks within the family, cracks that now appear to be widening.

As the new season kicks off, tensions are at an all-time high. Long-standing issues resurface, and unresolved conflicts come to the fore, leaving the future of the family uncertain.

Wives MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo continue to grapple with their individual struggles. Particularly in the wake of Musa Mseleku’s decision to introduce MaKhwela, popularly known as Number 5, into the family.

Her arrival has not been warmly received by all. And this raised difficult questions about acceptance, rejection and endurance. How long can she withstand the resistance? And is there space for her to truly belong?

Is the family unravelling?

Once celebrated as a symbol of unity, culture and tradition, Isithembu sikaMseleku now appears to be under serious strain.

With emotions running high and relationships hanging in the balance, viewers will be left wondering whether Mseleku can still hold his family together or if the foundations of this union are finally starting to unravel.

Season 9 of Uthando neS’thembu promises raw emotions, hard truths and unfiltered reality. As the Mselekus navigate love, tradition and the cost of keeping a family intact.

