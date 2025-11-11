On the afternoon of November 22, the We Lift Him Higher Gospel Music Experience will lift the spirits of Newcastle at the Newcastle Show Hall. The eagerly awaited event, which will begin at 3pm, is expected to attract gospel enthusiasts from all over KwaZulu-Natal and promises a day filled with stirring performances, sincere worship, and profound spiritual connection. Confirmed gospel artists include Nozipho Phiri, Jabu Hlongwane, Ncadweni Christ Ambassadors, Sindi Ntombela, and Mpumi Tshweni, to name a few. The event organisers are urging fans to buy tickets early as anticipation continues to grow across social media and local church communities. Ticket prices start from R250 and are available at Spar, Sasol, and TicketPro outlets. Celebration of faith and culture \u201cThis is more than just a concert; it\u2019s a celebration of faith, unity, and culture through the universal language of gospel music,\u201d said Thulani "Ga" Ndlela, the organiser and founder of Ga Music Productions & Events. "Our goal is to bring communities together to celebrate our shared values and faith as we usher in the festive season. "We therefore invite everyone to come and experience this spiritually enriching event that promises to uplift hearts and souls.\u201d Ndlela said the concert is not only an act of worship but also a part of his broader mission to preserve and promote South Africa\u2019s gospel music heritage. \u201cThis concert reflects our commitment to fostering cultural experiences that strengthen community bonds. "We want to create spaces where people can worship freely, reconnect spiritually, and celebrate life together.\u201d Creating a sense of belonging Ndlela is a respected event organiser, producer, musician, and entrepreneur who has become a prominent figure in South Africa\u2019s gospel music landscape. A passionate advocate for the arts and community development, Ndlela has long emphasised gospel music\u2019s role as both a cultural and spiritual bridge. His events are known for their professional production, inclusive atmosphere, and focus on nurturing emerging talent while celebrating established gospel icons. Over the years, Ndlela has built a strong reputation for hosting events that entertain and inspire, creating a sense of belonging and renewal among audiences from diverse backgrounds. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content