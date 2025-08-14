Why Samro CEO Annabelle Lebethe pulled plug on radio interview

The SA Music Rights Organisation (Samro) CEO Annabelle Lebethe pulled the plug on a highly anticipated live interview with Power FM, just hours before going on air.

The showdown, set for Tuesday, August 12 at 10.35 am, would have pitted Lebethe against outspoken artists representative Owen Ndlovu.

Name on guest list to blame

It is said that Lebethe made a sharp U-turn after discovering Ndlovu was also on the guest list. Even when producers offered to have her join virtually, the music boss allegedly refused outright.

Just days ago, Lebethe was on a media blitz, frantically trying to polish Samro’s public image following a string of controversies. These include the suspension of Mpho Mofikoe, the Samro chief operating officer. Mfikoe got suspended after she allegedly disclosed fraud of over R30-million that was allegedly spent on board members. This along with R60-million in alleged fraudulent claims.

The Power FM interview was set to tackle the ugly war between Samro’s leadership and its members. It is a battle laced with explosive allegations of mismanagement, nepotism, corruption, and the murky sale of Samro’s building.

Allegations of power abuse

Samro board chairperson Nicholas Maweni was also accused nepotism and power abuse. He allegedly bypassed formal recruitment procedures by sending the CV of a “connected comrade” — whose” identity is known to this publication — directly to Samro’s general manager of marketing, communications, and corporate social investment.

Posters promoting the interview had already gone out. But according to an insider at Power FM, chaos erupted when Lebethe discovered that Ndlovu would be joining the discussion.

“She called the station and said she was no longer available and offered no explanation. Producers begged her to do it virtually, but she flatly refused. With one side missing, the whole thing had to be canned,” said the source.

Ndlovu wasted no time in throwing verbal punches.

“Power FM wanted both sides, and that’s what scared her the most. She’s been hopping from one broadcaster to another, spinning lies without being challenged. This time she knew she’d be exposed. She ran for cover because she couldn’t face the truth,” said Ndlovu.

Fundudzi forensic report

For weeks, tensions inside Samro have been boiling over, with the explosive Fundudzi forensic report at the centre of the storm. The report allegedly lays bare corruption, fraud, and dodgy dealings at the organisation.

Power FM confirmed Lebethe’s withdrawal but stayed mum on the reasons.

“Unfortunately I cannot answer the questions. Please contact Samro to talk on their decision to withdraw,” said Tinyiko Manganyi.

Lebethe was also approached for comment, but at the time of publishing, she had not responded.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content