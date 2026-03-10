Women in Film & Television SA open fo businesss 2026 membership

As South Africa marks International Women’s Month, Women in Film & Television South Africa (WIFT SA) is officially open for business.

It has activated its 2026 membership, placing access and opportunity for women in the film and television industry at the top of its agenda.

The move comes as the organisation seeks to turn conversations about representation into measurable progress for women across the sector.

Creatives, executives, funders, broadcasters met

Launched at the Africa Rising International Film Festival in November 2025, WIFT SA began with a national consultation that brought together creatives, executives, funders and broadcasters.

The discourse highlighted a key challenge in the industry: while SA has a wealth of female talent in directing, producing, writing, acting, cinematography, post-production and distribution, access to funding, commissioning opportunities and executive decision-making spaces remains limited.

‘Measurable progress needed’

WIFT SA President and Creative Director Athi Petela says the organisation aims to close that gap.

“International Women’s Month is a powerful reminder of progress, but progress must be measurable. Our work this year is about ensuring women are not only recognised but also resourced and positioned,” she says.

Prioritising governance, sustainability, industry impact

The organisation’s executive structure has been designed to prioritise governance, sustainability and industry impact.

Leaders include Vice President and Sustainability & Impact Director, Neo Moretlwe, Treasurer and Strategy & Communications Director, Tumelo Moema, and Secretary and Programmes Director, Felicia Naiwa Sithebe.

Moretlwe says the organisation is focused on measurable outcomes rather than symbolic representation.

“If access does not lead to contracts, funding readiness, market visibility or collaboration, then we must recalibrate. Our responsibility is measurable progress,” she explains.

‘Strategic, not symbolic’

Moema adds that financial sustainability and strategic positioning will be critical to ensuring the organisation delivers tangible results for its members.

“WIFT SA is not symbolic. It is strategic,” she says.

As part of its 2026 programme, WIFT SA plans a series of structured engagements designed to expand access to funding and commissioning networks, strengthen investment readiness, and create career pathways for emerging and mid-career creatives.

‘Strengthen applications and structured engagements’

The initiatives will include industry workshops, collaboration platforms and visibility opportunities aimed at connecting women creatives with decision-makers and real-work opportunities.

“Our members must feel the difference,” says Sithebe. “That means practical workshops that strengthen applications and structured engagements that lead to real work.”

Petela says the organisation’s mission goes beyond representation.

“We are not here to fill rooms. We are here to shift who sits at the table,” she says.

Women invited to join WIFT SA

The organisation, which is part of the global Women in Film & Television International network, is inviting women across the film and television value chain to join.

Membership begins with a three-month complimentary trial period, after which members can opt into an annual membership costing R350.

WIFT SA aims to remove initial barriers while supporting the long-term sustainability of the organisation.

Members will have access to the upcoming WIFT Africa platform, which aims to connect local creatives with continental networks, international WIFT chapters and industry partnerships.

