World-famous wrestler John Cena taps out, bows out on his own terms

John Cena, a professional wrestler and actor, concluded his 24-year relationship with WWE in a dramatic, emotional, and entirely personal manner.

Inside a sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, the man synonymous with “Never Give Up” did something he had not done in more than two decades: he tapped out.

At Saturday night’s main event, Cena submitted to Gunther, the former two-time world heavyweight champion, marking the end of one of the greatest careers in professional wrestling.

The crowd clung to every second of the near-25-minute classic, willing their hero to leave with a victory. Instead, they watched history and heartbreak unfold.

Gunther cinched in a relentless sleeper hold as chants for Cena echoed through the arena. Then came the unthinkable. Cena tapped. And just like that, fans knew it was the end.

Signed by WWE in 2001 as The Prototype, Cena made his SmackDown debut on June 27, 2002, answering Kurt Angle’s open challenge in a losing effort that nonetheless announced his arrival.

Early struggles followed until he reinvented himself as the brash, rapping “Doctor of Thuganomics”, a heel character that sparked the transformation into a superstar.

Face of the company

Cena became the face of the company, a six-time WrestleMania main eventer, and a record-setting 17-time world champion, the most recognised by WWE.

Over time, he evolved from a polarising crowd-splitter to one of the most beloved figures the industry has ever known.

After transitioning into a part-time role from 2017 to 2024, Cena confirmed at Money in the Bank on July 6, 2024, that he would retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025.

Jey Uso eliminated him at the Royal Rumble in January, marking the official start of his farewell tour.

Then came the shocker. On March 1, at Elimination Chamber, Cena assumed a heel role for the first time since 2003, igniting a frenzy in the wrestling world.

The move paid off when he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania in April to capture his 17th world title.

The dark side didn’t last long; Cena dropped both the villain role and the championship back to Rhodes at SummerSlam in August.

As the end drew closer, WWE announced a tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent. He won and lost the Intercontinental Championship along the way.

Universal wrestling farewell

Dominik Mysterio completed his Grand Slam, adding yet another milestone to an already unmatched résumé.

Gunther emerged as the last man standing and the last man Cena would face.

After the bell rang on Cena’s final match, the locker room emptied.

WWE World Heavyweight champion CM Punk and undisputed champion Cody Rhodes stepped into the ring, handing their titles to Cena in a powerful show of respect.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque followed with a tribute video honouring the icon’s journey.

Cena said nothing. Instead, he placed his wristbands and boots in the middle of the ring, a universal wrestling farewell.

He walked up the ramp, turned back one last time, saluted the camera and the fans, and disappeared.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content