Young Limpopo models shine at Miss Africa Diversity in Uganda

Four young aspiring models from Limpopo fulfilled their dream by emerging victorious at the Miss Africa Diversity pageant held in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday night.

Keletso Moloto and Ento Mahori were crowned queens in the Miss Africa Diversity senior and junior categories, respectively.

As if that was not enough, Shornel Madalane and Mihle Nkubungu added to South Africa’s glory, securing first and second runner-up positions in both senior and junior divisions.

Journey of growth

Their success left the host nation, Uganda, with only the two remaining crowns — the first and second runners-up in the same categories.

For her remarkable achievement, Moloto has also earned the honour of representing Africa at the 2026 Miss Global Diversity pageant in Poland.

Zelda Manyovu, the director of Miss Radiance Prestige South Africa — the agency representing all four winners — told Sunday World that preparing the girls for the international competition was far from easy.

“As much as we are proud of our girls’ achievements, especially considering that our agency is only three months old, we are overjoyed,” Manyovu said.

“What began as a spontaneous opportunity turned into a powerful journey of growth, resilience, and triumph.”

Visa delays

She added that the team faced numerous challenges leading up to the event.

“The team pushed through with determination and grace, overcoming last-minute passport collections and visa delays that caused them to miss their original flight on October 21, as well as sponsorship struggles that stretched to the very end.

“Departing on October 22, our queens represented South Africa with pride and returned as international titleholders,” said Manyovu, who is the sister of Pearl Mathebula, the reigning Miss Teen International.

“Though the journey was filled with unexpected hurdles, it ended in a celebration of courage and success.

“Mihle arrives home in Durban on October 26, with the rest of the team following on the 27th — bringing home not just crowns, but a story of perseverance and pride for Miss Radiance Prestige South Africa.”

