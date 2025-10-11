Young Limpopo models to represent SA at Miss Africa Diversity in Uganda

Four young South African models from Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are set to showcase their beauty and confidence on the international stage when they represent the country at the forthcoming Miss Africa Diversity pageant, scheduled to take place in Uganda from October 22 to 26.

Among them is a 19-year Keletso Moloto, an aspiring model from Moletji outside Polokwane. She will compete alongside Shornen Madalane (22) from Acornhoek in the Bushbuckridge area. This marks a proud moment for both as they prepare to carry South Africa’s flag high at the continental competition in the senior category.

The pair will be joined by two junior models — Ento Mahori (17) from Giyani and Mihle Kubungu (16) from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. They will participate in the junior category of the event.

Manifestation of long-held dream

“I have been modelling since primary school and have won a number of beauty pageants over the years. It has always been my dream to represent South Africa internationally. And this opportunity is truly a dream come true,” said Keletso.

“When I entered the competition, it was simply to become the Face of Miss Radiance Prestige South Africa. I had no idea that it would open doors to something this big. Being selected to represent my country is an incredible surprise and honour.”

Meanwhile, Shornen expressed her excitement about the upcoming event. She recently returned to modelling after taking a short break.

“I’m grateful that my return to modelling happened just in time for an opportunity like this. Taking a break helped me rediscover my purpose. It reminded me how much I missed the empowerment that comes with modelling. Not just walking the runway, but owning it with confidence and meaning,” she said.

“I’ve come back stronger, knowing exactly who I am and what I stand for,” added Shornen.

If both Keletso and Shornen impress the judges in Uganda, they will stand a chance to represent Africa at the 2026 Miss Global Diversity pageant in Poland.

Pride and resilience

For Ento Mahori, the competition represents more than just beauty — it’s a statement of pride and resilience.

“My peers used to bully me for my dark skin, something I couldn’t change. Modelling made me feel proud and confident about who I am. Today, I’m proud to be representing my country internationally,” she said with confidence.

Her junior counterpart, Mihle Kubungu, said she is mentally prepared for the challenge ahead.

“This is about representing my country and my generation. I visualise myself standing tall and sharing the passion of South Africa,” she said.

“Of course, there will be nerves, but I’ll remind myself that I belong here. I’ll stay calm, focused, and enjoy every moment while making everyone proud.”

