Your pull-out game is not make sure, ma se kind

Gayton Mckenzie le yena is forever making threats if he doesn’t get things going his way.

Moi heard him saying that his political party PA will withdraw from the ANC coalition if his best buddy Kenny Kunene is not reinstated to his old post as an MMC of transport in the City of Joburg.

As things stand, G-Wagon is at it again now saying if Dada “Kortes” Morero doesn’t take Kunene back as the MMC, kuzoshuba and his party will pull out of all coalitions where it is in bed with the ANC, but says he will reconsider if he also pulls his stokvel from GNU.

Eintlik what the hell is he talking about when he says as for GNU, he will consider?

If he wants to pull abahambe yakhe, let him pull out everywhere, not to consider GNU, because he is the minister of sports, arts and culture. Hayiiii.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content