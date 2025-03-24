Y's breakfast show will no longer feature Mthokozisi Mncwango, popularly known as Mthaux, according to Mncwango's social media post on Monday. The presenter, who worked on the show for the past 10 years with Nia Brown and recently with comedian Okay Wasabi, announced that the decision to hang the mic was a personal one. Mthaux, Nia and Okay Wasabi "I'd like to take a moment to announce my departure from the breakfast show on Y. After much consideration, I have decided to step back from being an on-air talent," Mncwango said in a statement. "I have to acknowledge the most important person that drives me till this day, the listener. Yires, thank you for a life-changing 10 years. \u201cI will miss you dearly! To my managers, fellow DJs, colleagues over the years, friends, family, and all who have supported my journey thus far \u2014 thank you! "I'm grateful to have produced the best in the game and proud to have been one of the many conduits of queer voices on the radio. Let's Kiki one last time this week, shall we?\u201d Mncwango announced this as radio stations throughout the country are expected to make changes to their shows leading up to April 1. Ukhozi FM rings in the changes One of the SABC radio stations, Ukhozi FM, has already announced the changes on its shows. Ukhozi FM's acting business manager, Busani Mthembu, recently thanked presenters Khathide \u201cTshatha\u201d Ngobe and Thembeka Zondo-Cele for their contributions as they stepped in to host Sigiya Ngengoma and Eshilo following the untimely passing of Bheka \u201cBeekay\u201d Mchunu and Zanele Mbokazi. \u201cWe would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Tshatha and Thembeka for their commitment and dedication during a difficult time," Mthembu said recently. "They stepped in seamlessly and ensured that these beloved shows continued to resonate with our audience." "As we welcome new talent and celebrate the return of familiar voices, we remain committed to delivering quality content that reflects the rich culture of our listeners."\u00a0 Umhlobo Wenene FM's business manager, Loyiso Bala, is expected to make an announcement on the station's new line-up on Tuesday. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0