Zakes Bantwini to headline Inaugural Scatterlings Music Festival

Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini is set to lead a powerhouse roster of South African talent at the very first Scatterlings Music Festival, taking place on August 1 2026 at Huddle Park in Johannesburg.

Best known for his Grammy-winning contribution to the global anthem “Bayethe”, Zakes Bantwini has become a defining figure in South African music, seamlessly blending electronic, Afro-pop and dance influences into a sound that resonates both locally and internationally. Bantwini will anchor what organisers are calling a landmark night of live music, culture, and connection.

“Johannesburg has always held a special place in my journey,” Bantwini said in a statement. “This is where the music connects differently; where the energy is real, and where people show up not just to watch, but to feel every moment. To headline Scatterlings here, in front of a home crowd, is something I don’t take lightly. I’m bringing everything to that stage.”

All-star lineup

The one-night-only event promises to be a landmark moment in South Africa’s live music calendar, bringing together a carefully curated all-star line-up of the nation’s most celebrated voices. Joining the Grammy-winning superstar is a carefully curated all-star lineup that reads like a wish list of contemporary South African music. The Lineup includes Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Msaki, Jesse Clegg, MUZI, Sminofu, J’Something, Simmy, TRESOR, and Zolani Mahola – formerly the beloved frontwoman of Freshlyground.

Scatterlings

Scatterlings, according to organisers, is a passion project conceived and curated by two of the artists on the bill: Jesse Clegg and Msaki. Together, they have envisioned a one-night-only celebration designed to bring South Africans together through shared heritage, identity, and sound.

“On 1 August, Scatterlings Music Festival comes to life as thousands will gather for a one-night-only celebration of music and meaning, where audiences don’t just watch, but become part of the story,” said Clegg. “It’s about bringing South Africans together again through music that has always connected us.”

With Bantwini’s genre-blending fusion of electronic, Afro-pop, and dance topping the bill, the festival positions itself as a major moment on the 2026 live music calendar. According to organisers, this event is more than just a concert, but a gathering that honors where South Africa’s sounds have come from and where they are going next.

Further lineup announcements are expected in the coming weeks.