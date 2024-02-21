Zanele Potelwa to steer the ship of ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Zanele Potelwa, a radio and television personality, will be hosting Tropika Island of Treasure season 11.

Potelwa, who hails from the Eastern Cape, has contributed to several radio programmes, including TuksFM and 94.7.

In addition to her work as a TV presenter for Selimathunzi on SABC1, she is well-known for her uplifting and vivacious personality on the radio.

This year, Tropika Island of Treasure will turn 40 years, and to celebrate the milestone, the show will whisk viewers away to a paradise island brimming with challenges, laughter, and nail-biting competition.

Viewers of the show can expect Potelwa to be the ultimate hype woman, cheering on the contestants as they battle it out for the coveted title of “Island Warrior” and a chance to win life-changing prizes.

Pushing the boundaries

Tropika Island of Treasure has captivated audiences for over a decade with its blend of exotic challenges, captivating landscapes, and fierce competition.

This year, the show is pushing the boundaries once again, introducing a fresh batch of castaways ready to face their fears and outwit their rivals for the ultimate prize.

Meet the diverse and daring adventurers who will square off in paradise:

The Charmer: With a smile that could melt coconuts and a strategic mind, this smooth operator is set to win hearts (and maybe the game).

The Athlete: Built for endurance and fearlessness, this powerhouse is here to conquer every obstacle along the way.

The Enigma: Shrouded in mystery and possessing an uncanny knack for puzzle-solving, this wildcard could shake up the competition.

The Comedian: Laughter is their weapon, but don’t underestimate their cunning – this jokester might just have the last laugh.

The Survivor: Grit, resilience, and a never-say-die attitude are this island veteran’s trademarks, making them a force to be reckoned with.

The Underdog: Never underestimate the power of determination. This unassuming contender is ready to prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to treasure.

The Social Butterfly: Charming everyone from fellow castaways to the island wildlife, this social strategist knows how to build alliances (and break a few).

The Brain: Brawn isn’t everything in this game. This quick-thinking puzzle master might just outsmart the competition.

The Leader: A natural-born leader with a knack for uniting the team, this strategist could be the key to unlocking the island’s secrets.

The Wild Card: Unpredictable and always up for a challenge, this free spirit promises to keep everyone on their toes.

Coveted prize of R1m

Each episode promises breathtaking challenges, unexpected twists, and heartwarming moments of camaraderie as bold personalities, fierce competitors, and hilarious sidekicks bring their A-game to the tropical competition.

Updates revealing the star-studded line-up will be announced in the coming days of who will be vying for the coveted prize of R1-million.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content