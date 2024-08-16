Beauty plays a big part in one's ability to succeed in the entertainment industry, according to singer Zed Nxumalo. Born Zandile Nxumalo, the singer and songwriter said that her talent and beauty propelled her career as an entertainer. The singer from KwaZulu-Natal's Ntuzuma, who is in her early 20's, expressed her gratitude for having both beauty and talent. \u201cBeauty plays a role without overlooking the talent because, at the end of the day, you would have to produce. People like to listen to good music besides beautiful music videos. \u201cYes, people followed me for the talent, but I will not lie and say beauty is a non-factor because it played a huge role for me,\u201d said the Thula Mabota singer. Realisation of goals and dreams The vocalist for the popular MaGear song by DJ Thukzin, Nxumalo, went on to call this stage of her life a realisation of her goals and dreams. \u201cI used to dream that my life would be like this; I knew I was going to get here and even further. This phase is proof that manifestations and dreams do come true,\u201d she added. Nxumalo said that her fans will get to see her perform live and get to know her away from social media. She will be performing at the Friends of Amstel Festival in November. She also participates in the game show Friends of Amstel: The Challenge, which pits celebrities against their fans. \u201cShooting the show was nice. I got to show my playful and competitive side because I wanted to win.\u201d Presented by Lawrance Maleka, the show will debut on Saturday on etv at 6pm with its resident DJ, Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago. Some of the famous faces that will feature on the show include Big Zulu, Sjava, Msaki, and Cassper Nyovest. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content