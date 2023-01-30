Zee Nxumalo releases new single titled ‘Sobabili’

Afro-pop artist Zee Nxumalo has a brand new song, Sobabili, featuring amapiano pioneers MFR Souls and Profound.

It is the lead single ahead of Zee’s upcoming project, KwaNxumalo (Deluxe). The project is set to feature local stars Azana and Mlindo The Vocalist and will be released on 10 February.

The 20-year-old entered the industry in 2022 with her afro-pop singles Siyajola, Hamba, and Pholile featuring Azana.

She followed this up with the release of her debut EP, KwaNxumalo and she struck gold with her collaboration with Zandimaz titled Maphupho, which became a viral hit on TikTok.

Nxumalo said last year was her first year as a professional artist and it has been fun and eye-opening.

“I finally feel like I’m finding my feet and figuring things out in the music industry now. My team told me that the previous project is sitting on 250K streams. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can go even harder this time around. ‘Sobabili’ is just me having fun and enjoying myself again that’s what we’re going to be doing all year,” said Nxumalo.

