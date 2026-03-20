Ziyakhala Mo Sun City returns to celebrate Mzansi’s musical heritage

The iconic Sun City Superbowl will come alive again when the second annual Ziyakhala Mo Sun City takes to the stage on Saturday, 27 June.

It promises to be an electrifying celebration of South Africa’s rich musical tapestry.

Following a sold-out debut in 2025, this year’s event is set to raise the bar, delivering a vibrant fusion of sound, culture and national pride.

Championing cultural diversity

Hosted in partnership with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and its nine African language radio stations, the show continues to champion cultural diversity while amplifying indigenous voices through music.

Audiences can expect a powerful line-up featuring some of Mzansi’s most celebrated and emerging talents. Taking to the stage are lekompo sensation Shandesh, award-winning afro-pop duo, Mafikizolo, hip-hop trailblazer, Khuli Chana, and maskandi heavyweight Khuzani.

Also set to thrill the crowd are amapiano star, Young Stunna, reggae veteran, Colbert Mukwevho, and a host of other dynamic performers, including Mr Vee Sholo, Encore, Sannere, uNdzundza Neenkhali Zebhosa, DJ Mfundhisi Xikwembu ka Mic, Mr Hit, and Phumla Music.

Honouring a living legend

Beyond the music, the event will once again honour a living legend whose contribution has helped shape South Africa’s vibrant music industry, reinforcing its role as both a celebration and a tribute.

Siphelele Sixaso, GM of SABC Public Broadcasting Service radio stations, emphasised the cultural significance of the event.

“African music is one of the defining elements of our identity. It unites us and gives us a shared sense of belonging. Ziyakhala Mo Sun City is more than entertainment, it is a movement rooted in Ubuntu, bringing people together through music,” he said.

Celebrating local talent

Sun City General Manager, Brett Hoppé echoed the sentiment. He reflected on the success of the inaugural event and the importance of celebrating local talent.

“Sun City has hosted some of the world’s greatest performers over the past four decades, but it is equally important to celebrate the exceptional talent we have here at home. This event is a proud showcase of our culture and heritage,” he said.

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