Award-winning actor Zolisa Xaluva will star as a no-nonsense detective on Code 13, a new drama series focusing on crime, corruption, and betrayal at the highest level. Set in the gritty heart of Johannesburg, Code 13 follows the story of Bheki Ndlovu, played by Xaluva, a detective with a knack for connecting the dots and solving complex cases. Together with a hard-edged police unit, he is tasked with recapturing six of the city's most dangerous criminals who escaped from a police van. Striking work-life balance The challenging case presents him with hurdles at every turn as his efforts reveal a web of corruption, betrayal, and secrets at the very top of the hierarchy. Bheki's work life is not the only one that seems to be packed with adventure, but his personal life plays a significant role as he tries to balance the two, especially when his love interest turns out to be a colleague. He is faced with having to trust his team of over-qualified and egotistical law enforcers to recapture this group of dangerous escapees. Web of corruption He also has to expose a web of corruption that reaches the highest levels of power before the city descends into irreversible chaos. The series, produced by Seriti Films, also stars Lunathi Mampofu as Bongi Nkosi, a police detective and Bheki's love interest; and Aluve Mjali as Marcus "Mamba" Moagi, a highly skilled hacker. Also featured in the drama series is Primo Baloyi as Veli "Veja" Mohalanyane, who is deeply connected to the community, making him a reliable informant. Other cast members who star in the series include Zikhona Bali as Azania, Saint Seseli as Patrick, and Thami Mngqolo as Dr Pitso. Code 13 premieres on April 14 at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic Channel 161.