Esra brings back SA’s most feared lawyer in ‘Law, Love & Betrayal’

South African television’s most iconic legal eagle is back, and she’s walking straight into chaos.

Shannon Esra is reprising her legendary role as Sandra Stein in Season 2 of Law, Love & Betrayal, marking yet another powerful crossover for a character that has become a cultural fixture on local screens.

Sandra Stein isn’t just a TV lawyer, she’s a phenomenon. After appearing across multiple television universes, the formidable advocate now enters the world of LLB. She’s proving once again that some characters refuse to be confined to a single storyline.

Grateful to SA fans

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Esra shared that South African audiences do not give their loyalty lightly.

“So the fact that Sandra has carried across different stories and now into Law, Love & Betrayal means the world to me.”

Over the years, Sandra Stein has become so convincing that many South Africans still believe Esra is a real-life lawyer. A testament to the character’s authenticity and Esra’s commanding performances.

While audiences know Sandra as lethal, composed and brilliant, Esra says her longevity lies in the unseen.

“There are flaws, contradictions and vulnerabilities that aren’t always visible. But they inform every choice she makes,” she explains.

That internal depth makes Sandra’s arrival in LLB feel less like a cameo and more like a takeover.

Set to shake things up

Season 1 of Law, Love & Betrayal ended with Gumede & Associates in ruins. And Sandra’s entrance promises to shake the firm to its core.

“Sandra always walks in with her own sense of purpose,” Esra teases. “Whether she’s seen as a saviour or a threat depends on perspective.”

Fans will also see a new side of Sandra this season, one that Esra describes as quietly playful.

“There’s a subtle mischievousness to her this time,” she says. “A quiet playfulness that underlies her actions.”

That edge often appears through humour, one of Sandra’s sharpest weapons.

“Humour can destabilise and disarm,” Esra explains. “It’s strategic.”

Dubbed the “queen of courtroom drama,” Esra embraces the title while remaining grounded.

Inspiration and empowerment

“If Sandra inspires or empowers anyone, that’s an incredible by-product of doing my job well,” she says.

Sandra’s power isn’t loud or theatrical, it’s calculated. She rarely raises her voice, choosing instead to control the room through silence, timing and precision.

Esra is unapologetic about why Sandra matters, especially in a male-dominated profession.

“Women don’t need permission to be formidable, ambitious and unapologetically themselves,” she says.

Sandra occupies space fearlessly, without explanation. And that, Esra believes, is exactly why audiences connect with her so deeply.

After years of playing Sandra Stein, Esra shows no signs of fatigue.

“She’s dynamic, endlessly fascinating and a joy to play,” she says. “Each story feels like a new adventure.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content