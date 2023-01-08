Even rapper Cardi B is feeling the bite of higher food prices

Prices of everyday goods and services are still high, putting a strain on America’s lower and middle-income wage earners. So when people with a lot of money publicly express concern over the rising cost of everyday items, detractors arise, claiming that it doesn’t even affect them, according to bet.com

Cardi B recently went viral after she relayed worry over the high prices. On Tuesday (January 3), the Bronx rapper tweeted, “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside!!”

She also followed that tweet with a more specific example of what she was talking about.

In the replies to both tweets, several people questioned why the Up hitmaker was so concerned over the high price of groceries, considering she recently revealed that she was worth more than $40-million.

“Girl, you rich as hell, cut the nonsense, you not one of us no more,” one person replied. “Chile and u rich — imagine how we feel?” another tweeted.

This caused Cardi to get back on Twitter to defend herself, and she made some good points. “That just goes to show me when you become successful when you have money, you’re going to go broke soon because you’re not budgeting,” she said.

Cardi further explained she tracks her spending and receives a weekly summary of her household expenses, stating that the prices of some items had tripled. “So yes, I’m going to say something. And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible for these f*****g prices to put that st the fk down. They gone see my s**t they might put it down.” – This report first appeared on bet.com

