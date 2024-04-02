Television personality and former Miss South Africa titleholder, Basetsana Kumalo, celebrated her 50th birthday in style over the weekend. The celebration came a week after she emerged victorious at the Randburg magistrate's court. This comes after controversial author Jackie Phamotse was sentenced to two years of house arrest for defaming Kumalo and her husband, Romeo. During the sentencing on Tuesday last week, Phamotse was also fined R12 000 on count three or four months in jail. On count four, she was penalised R18 000 or six months imprisonment. Correctional supervision The court found that a fine and a suspended sentence would be too lenient, especially considering the nature of the case and Phamotse’s conduct post-commission of the offence. It said correctional supervision is suitable for charges one and two and that on counts three and four, a fine is suitable. Phamotse told the court that she can only pay R4 000, committing to settle the rest of the fines on a monthly basis. https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5OpIkWiwc6/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA Three-day jubilee celebration On Friday, the theme for Kumalo's birthday celebration was the colour purple. Taking to social media, she described purple as a colour associated with royalty, luxury, nobility, power, and ambition. On Saturday, the night of her gratitude gala, the style theme was the best of couture. Guests who attended the gala dinner arrived at their finest to embrace a night of art, fine food, and memories. On the third day, Kumalo had a thanksgiving picnic, and the theme was floaty and fun pastels. Guests enjoyed praise and worship and the word, sun, and song under the majestic sky, with God blessing them right at the end with glorious rain. Some of the guests who attended the three-day jubilee celebration were Simphiwe Majola, Mamokgethi Phakeng, Lala Tuku, Nomzamo Mbatha, Doreen Morris, and Khaya Dlanga. Also Read: Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content