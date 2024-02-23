Ex-lover ‘RD’ takes legal action against reality TV star Nonku Williams

Prominent Richards Bay businessman Dumisnai Ndlanzi has decided to take legal action against his ex and Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) reality star Nonku Williams.

Ndlanzi, 46, who is commonly known as RD, was in a romantic relationship with Williams while they shot Season 3 of reality show. However, their relationship suddenly ended, and Williams alleged that RD had scammed her.

The ex-boyfriend is described as a businessman from Richards Bay who is in construction.

Break-up, and allegations of a ‘legal’ matter

In May last year, Williams revealed that she and RD had broken up in March. She noted that she was not feeling emotionally okay to talk about her relationship.

“It’s a legal matter, so at this point I cannot say anything. I initiated the matter to be dealt with legally,” said Nonku Williams at the time.

Taking to his Instagram page, RD expressed that he has been quiet for too long. He said he wanted people to now know the truth. Ndlanzi also posted a letter from his lawyers to his ex-lover Williams.

Defamatory statements

“I’ve been quiet for too long trying to be mature but she’s been pushing me,” he wrote.

In the lawyer’s letter, he alleges that the reality star published a statement containing scathing, untruthful, unlawful, and defamatory statements in January this year.

He further adds that Williams did this to cause damage to his reputation and dignity in his personal and professional capacity.

Cease and desist letter

“We hereby demand that you immediately retract and remove all social media posts and pages on all social platforms containing any false and defamatory information or misrepresentation,” reads the letter.

Williams has been given until March 8 to remove all posts that have any reference to RD. She is also instructed to write an apology, which should be shared on all social media platforms.

“Should you fail to publicly apologise to our client, we shall have no alternative but to take further legal action against you for damages on the grounds of defamation.”

