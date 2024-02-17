Ex-manager sues Nomalanga Shozi over unpaid commission

Actress and media personality Nomalanga Shozi has been slapped with a lawsuit for breach of contract by her former manager Reabetswe Khoabane.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Khoabane, who is a former journalist with experience in public relations, said she was approached by Shozi in May 2022 requesting her services.

“I was still completing my law degree at the time. We got into an agreement that whatever gigs we get together or I manage and conclude, I would receive 20% commission of the amount,” said Khoabane.

Agreed on 20% commission

Having media background and knowing what it takes to build a brand, she over-extended her services. At the time Shozi had just had a baby with one of the Major League DJz Bandile Mbere.

“At that time, she had just had a baby, and wanted to bounce back. In 2022 during the Durban July, I got her the first gig following her maternity leave. I over-extended my services then because no designer wanted to dress her. So I had to contact my friends who are designers who could dress her at that time with that weight she had put on.”

In August 2023 Khoabane got a job offer at the Wits School of Law. At this time, she had concluded five contracts, which are listed in the letter of demand sent to Shozi.

R47,000 owed

The contracts in total amount to R47,500. They are the Sama’s nominee event, The Sauce, Spring Fiesta, H&M campaign, and Inanda Polo Club. Shozi was an ambassador.

Khoabane in the papers also refers to the Milan (Italy) trip, which Shozi allegedly invited herself to and had to be assisted financially. The agreement was that Shozi was required to post contents of the designs on her Instagram. She allegedly failed to do as per the contract. Shozi now owes Khoabane’s client an amount of R20,000.

“The Inanda Polo club contract was concluded in 2022. And the agreement was that at every event they had she would MC it. This was because they could not afford to pay her as the ambassador. They paid before the gig, and I called her telling her I could not make it to the polo as I had other commitments.”

Dispute over payments

The two on the day got into an argument. Shozi stated that she would not pay Khoabane her percentage because she was not present at the event.

“I explained to her that I am never going to be there physically because I had a new job but would conclude her contracts. I was never her assistant, so it was impossible for me to run around with her everywhere she went. But she still did not pay me.”

After the incident, Khoabane told Shozi she no longer wanted to manager her. She asked her to pay her for the five contracts she had concluded. Shozi was then sent a letter of demand in October 2023. She responded in her own capacity saying she would pay 3% for each gig.

In October 2023, Shozi got a gig from Steve Madden. But Bonang Matheba, who had a collaboration with the brand, did not want her to host the event.

Steve Madden gig

“Steve Madden three weeks before the event, asked her to pay 50% of the amount that they had paid her. She said she had already used the money.”

“Last week my lawyers filed a lawsuit against her, and her mother offered to pay me. But she instructed her not to pay me. Her mother knew I was more than a manager to her. Because there were times I would babysit her child for her. All her babysitters would all leave and she never paid me for looking after her child.”

