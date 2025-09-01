Celebrity News

Ex-Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina crowns Miss Universe Nigeria successor online

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Chidimma Adetshina crowns successor virtually
Chidimma Adetshina reportedly fled Nigeria with her title, Miss Universe Nigeria, after a rumoured fallout with pageant organisers. X
Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina shocked fans and insiders this week when she crowned her successor virtually.

In an Instagram story, which she reposted on X, Chidimma confirmed that she would not be attending the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 crowning due to falling out with the organisers.

The South African-born model made headlines in 2024 over allegations of identity fraud and a criminal investigation by the Department of Home Affairs.

Last year, the department confirmed that her Malawian mother, Anabela Rungo, had illegally registered her birth in South Africa.

She has since been arrested for contravening the Immigration Act and the Identification Act.

Chidimma reportedly fled Nigeria with her title, Miss Universe Nigeria, after a rumoured fallout with pageant organisers.

A year ago, the 23-year-old went from representing South Africa to Nigeria just a few weeks later.

Following her victory in Miss Universe Nigeria, she competed in Miss Universe in Mexico in December, securing the first runner-up position.

Hard pill to swallow

The finale took place on Saturday at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

The 23-year-old said: “I’m having mixed emotions … a lot is happening. My heart is so broken because I am unable to crown my successor. It’s been a hard pill to swallow, but it is what it is.”

The handover was streamed across social media platforms, with Chidimma dazzling in a floor-length gown and her famous crown, logging in from her own luxury lounge.
With a calm smile and her signature poise, she announced the new queen to thousands of viewers glued to their screens.
“Though we may be miles apart, this crown carries the same weight and responsibility,” she declared.
The successor, who appeared from another location, gasped in disbelief as her name was called.
Pageant organisers had prepared a slick, pre-recorded crowning moment that instantly rolled onscreen — a touch of glamour in the new-age ceremony.

