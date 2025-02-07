Ex-Miss SA Shudufhadzo on quest to end female circumcision

Former Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo “Shudu” Musida, wants to end female genital mutilation (FGM), also known as female circumcision. The act, which is part of the initiation process, involves to removal or cutting off of a part of the female genitalia. She is campaigning against the barbaric act, not the initiation process.

On Thursday, Shudufhadzo announced on her Instagram page that she will end female genital mutilation (FGM).

UN agency’s global ambassador

Her statement reads: “I am honoured to be appointed United Nations Population Fund’s Global Champion for Women and Girls.

“Having worked with UNFPA over the past two years, I’ve witnessed first-hand the incredible work being done to advance gender equality, sexual and reproductive health, and mental well-being.

“I’ve travelled across East and Southern Africa, meeting remarkable individuals and hearing powerful stories of resilience and change.

Shudufhadzo, as she is commonly known, said she got to learn a lot about the harmful part of this traditional process that is part of the sacred rite of passage into adulthood.

Focus on FGM

“As I take on this role, my first campaign is focused on ending female genital mutilation (FGM), a harmful practice that has affected some 230 million women and girls worldwide.

“FGM is an act of violence against women — a violation of their rights, their dignity, and their bodily autonomy.

“Today, on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, we reaffirm our commitment to ending this practice and ensuring that every girl can grow up free from harm.

“We live in a world where women and girls are still denied the right to make decisions about their bodies, their health, and their futures. But despite the challenges, I choose to believe in hope, action, and change. For every barrier to progress, there are people — organisations, activists, communities — who refuse to stop fighting for a better future.

Cultural activists and traditionalists not happy about this

“Now more than ever, we must continue the work, amplify the voices that need to be heard, and stand together to create a world where every woman and girl has the right to safety, dignity, and opportunity,” said Shudufhadzo.

But not everyone was excited about her announcement. A female musician, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Sunday World that Shudufhadzo was adopting Western practices that might be harmful to the Venda people and their culture.

“I don’t support her decision because she clearly doesn’t know what it entails and what it means to us as Venda people.

“I’ve gone through the entire process which includes going to the mountain for about four weeks. Unfortunately, I cannot disclose everything that happens in the mountain because it’s a secret. But I can reveal that it’s very similar to male initiation.

“We also have older women who come and teach us about womanhood and what it means. We are taught how to dress up, take care of the kids, cook, dance and how to behave,” she said.

Old tradition that is part of identity

She said she was circumcised by her mother.

“My mother has been doing this all her life and no one has ever complained or experienced medical complications. In fact, I wasn’t forced to do it, but I actually asked to go to the mountain.

“On the first day you introduce yourself to other initiates, and then you are prepared accordingly. When I came back from the mountain I went to the second initiation for seven days. This means I was back at home but in isolation with other initiates. On the last day there were celebrations,” said the musician.

Another aggrieved Venda woman, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said: “The practice is still prevalent here in our villages.

Most girls volunteer to do it

“We don’t force the girls but they volunteer to go to the mountain. We’re doing it for cultural reasons and to prepare the girls for the future.

“For example, teenage girls who’ve been circumcised do not become promiscuous. They are well behaved and there are many benefits to it. This is our culture and we’ve been practicing it for decades. We’re disappointed that our very own Shudu is killing our culture,” said the woman.

Meanwhile, ANC bigwig and cultural expert Dr Mathole Motsekga has slammed Shudufhadzo.

“My question is, does she know the purpose of female circumcision? There are certain things such as this practice, which have been done and tested. African culture with its cultural practices have been existing for centuries.

Expert blames it on Western culture

“The problem is Western people who come and impose their culture on us as Africans. They don’t ask the practitioners but they just tell us how to live and do things.

“Africans must not be treated like children, they have their cultural practices. Destroying our culture is the quickest way to destroy the nation. It’s the fastest and easiest way of losing an identity.

“Female circumcision is religious. It’s a pity that Shudufhadzo is just a beauty queen, she’s not a researcher. She’s championing a Western agenda on African people,” said Motshekga.

