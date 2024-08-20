Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and her husband, businessman Ze Nxumalo, have announced exciting news. The couple tied the knot in 2022 at the exquisite Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. Taking to social media on Monday, Green-Nxumalo shared a video announcing that the lovebirds are expecting their first child. "I could not have asked for a better gift on my 30th birthday. What a blessing we have been given," wrote Green-Nxumalo. https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/C-2T1kOIhVh\/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA They announced their engagement in April 2021 after being together since 2018. The former Miss SA, who represented South Africa in the 2018 Miss Universe competition, was placed as the first runner-up. \u201cI woke up this morning to the sound of rain, and I remember thinking this was God showering us with His blessings. It might be a muddy day, but so it will be. "Then, at 11am, just as our event started, the clouds gave way, and the beauty of my home town revealed itself as the sun shone down on us. "I\u2019m so happy to have introduced my new family and friends to Paarl,\u201d she wrote. Fight over a dress Green-Nxumalo and her husband celebrated their traditional umembeso ceremony in October 2021 and had the umabo\u00a0ceremony in 2022. A fierce war tore two designers apart over a dress that was worn by former Miss South Africa during her umembeso ceremony. She dazzled in an African modern traditional dress. An upcoming fashion designer, Bayanda Khathini of Bayanda Khathini Clothing, accused the designer of Green-Nxumalo\u2019s dress, Sello Medupe of Scalo Designer,\u00a0of plagiarism. The situation escalated to the point where Khathini threatened to seek legal action if Medupe did not live up to his "mess". Also Read:\u00a0Beautiful Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo shows off Umabo ceremony Beautiful Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo shows off Umabo ceremony Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green's dress puts two local designers against each other Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content