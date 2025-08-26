Ex-Miss Teen World Katlego ‘Kat’ Ncala, lover host glamorous white wedding

Former Miss Teen World Katlego “Kat” Ncala and her Islamic lover Ebrahim Dulobo recently hosted a glamorous white wedding.

After welcoming their baby boy in 2022, Ncala and Dulobo hosted their white wedding at the Ayana Wedding Venue in De Deur.

The former YO-TV presenter, who was crowned Miss Teen Africa 2014, Miss Teenager Earth 2018 (Mexico), and WLBF Miss Teen World (Turkey), along with her partner, finally tied the knot in a Black Tie Glamour-themed wedding.

Her father walked her down the aisle.

Influencers and celebrities honoured the invitation, including Blue Mbombo, fashion designer Ole Ledimo, and celebrity publicist Simphiwe Majola.

In 2024, Ncala and Dulobo welcomed their second child, a bouncing baby boy.

The couple secretly tied the knot thereafter in a traditional ceremony held in Johannesburg, Ncala’s hometown. Ncala and Dulobo met while booked at a wellness centre a few years ago.

“She had a breakdown and was admitted into a wellness clinic in Gauteng. This is where they met and fell in love,” a friend told Sunday World.

Beautiful story of hope

After recovery, the couple continued their relationship.

“It’s a beautiful story of hope. They have fought for the relationship because she comes from an affluent home.”

Ncala has expressed joy, stating: “I am so happy. We are finally a family. But I am very private and want to always protect what I love and not overshare.”

The child star has taken a slight step outside of the limelight and is working as an account manager.

“Balancing motherhood, family, and business comes naturally for me. I love it, and I enjoy it,” she said.

While juggling a nine-to-five job, Ncala continues with her pageant, Miss Teenager SA. “The pageant is very close to my heart. It serves as an impactful programme for young girls in South Africa.”

