Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sent shock waves on Sunday on social media after she shared pictures from her wedding day. The beauty queen, who hails from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, revealed that she got married over the long weekend in a low-key intimate ceremony in Paarl outside Cape Town. She tied the knot to her husband, Luthando Mluleki Bolowana, and their wedding was attended by friends, family, and industry friends. Some of the celebrities that attended the wedding were TV producer and actor Connie Ferguson, Anele Mdoda, actress Nomzamo Mbatha, former Miss SA Basetsana, and her husband Romeo Kumalo. Media personality Mdoda shared a video of Zozibini on her Instagram stories during the reception of the wedding, where she was singing a song she wrote for her husband. Zozibini also revealed the story behind the song that she had sung at the wedding. She shocked many when she took part in The Masked Singer South Africa, and she showed people her singing talent. Song inspired by her husband "Fun fact about the song in question. It is almost two years old. @muney was teaching me how to write music, and on this particular day he asked me how I was feeling at that point in my life. "I told him I was in love. So, we worked on this beautiful melody that emulated what I was feeling. "Then we started writing; we left that song untouched until yesterday, when I sang it for the first time for the man that inspired it on our wedding day. Felt really fitting," wrote Zozibini. According to reports, the newlywed couple is soon to have a traditional isiXhosa ceremony. Zozibini was crowned Miss Universe in 2019, and she had the longest reign as Miss Universe in history, as she had 525 days in her office. https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/DHikr8ktsA8\/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA Also read: Zozibini Tunzi remembers her moment of glory Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0