Ex-presenter Musa Mthombeni roasted for ‘childish’ snow joke

Musa Mthombeni, a former YoTV presenter who is now a doctor, has drawn criticism for an inconsiderate social media post about the snow.

Amid the heavy snowfall over the weekend that left numerous drivers stranded on the N3, Mthombeni made an attempt to flaunt his snowboarding prowess.

Unfortunately, a lot of internet users thought he had poor timing.

Mthombeni shared a picture of himself and his wife using snowboards in the snow in a since deleted post.

“We are busy preparing and are ready to represent South Africa in the 2026 Winter Olympics,” he posted.

“We heard there is a mess there in the Free State and some of you had to sleep in your cars and pee on the freeway.

“If you had carried your snowboard with you would be fine. Anyway, enjoy the weekend and avoid visiting strangers because of the weather.”

Ntuli battles hypothermia

Meanwhile, it has been reported that radio personality Penny Ntuli, who has been posting updates on social media regarding the weather, is experiencing hypothermia.

Reports state that at least two persons perished from hypothermia after becoming stuck in the deep snow.

Ntuli and a friend were on their way from Johannesburg to Durban on Friday to attend a funeral.

The friend posted on Facebook on Sunday, letting people know that Ntuli appeared to be unwell due to a cold.

He also used the video to refute rumours that Ntuli had passed away, stating that while she was ill, she was still alive.

Early on Saturday morning, Ntuli attacked Arrive Alive for sharing what was happening at the N3 rather than helping people.

Scathing attack

“There are cars here with kids. Older people travelling in cars with no heaters, they’ve been freezing for the past 16 hours,” she wrote.

“Where are the resources? Why do we pay for tollgates if you won’t issue out help on the same roads that citizens pay for? Use that small change to hire out choppers to clear your roads.”

“There’s a nearly due pregnant lady behind us travelling and the doors are locked. [Also], older people without medication.

“If journalists can travel in choppers to do a coverage of what’s going on, can’t you issue out choppers to fetch people?

“But no, you’re busy with content. Come on, I pray we don’t wake up to find dead bodies inside the cars. It’s freezing cold between 0-1 degrees.”

