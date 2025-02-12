Ex-‘Skeem Saam’ actress Nompilo Mwelase fails to pay staff

Former Skeem Saam actress Nompilo Pretty Girl Mwelase is in hot water for failing to pay staff for work done.

Her NSM Castings agency was commissioned to supply Black Brain Production with background actors for a drama series, Isiphetho.

But now her background actors are crying foul, saying they were not paid their salaries. They accuse Mwelase of allegedly disappearing with their money.

A background actor who asked to remain anonymous said: “I worked as a background actor on Isiphetho but I never received my money.

Not taking aggrieved actors’ calls

“What makes me angry is that Nompilo has disappeared with our money. And she’s not taking our calls,” said the disgruntled actor.

The allegation was confirmed by Mwelase in a video clip.

“I’ve always been that girl who goes after her dreams, who wants to look perfect, making sure I protect my reputation, but here I am. In the morning I received a message and I was shocked. I knew I’d trend again,” said Mwelase.

“But now, I’ve decided to face the truth. I decided that I’d talk to those who are willing to listen to me and explain that I’ll pay them when I get the money.

Mwelase comes clean

“This is me breaking free from running, as embarrassing as it is. I didn’t run away and I’d never run away with people’s monies,” she continued.

“Yes, I was booked as an agent for Isiphetho. But in November last year I realised that I wasn’t going to make it. But I thought something was going to come up.

“I was hoping for a TV gig in one of the TV series. And I thought that if I can shoot four to five times then I’d be able to settle the debt.

“I was also auditioning, hoping to get something but my hopes were dashed. And I haven’t worked since December last year. We are now in February and I am still unemployed. People are angry, rightfully so, and I don’t know where I’ll get the money,” she said.

“I tried to borrow money from someone but that person turned me down. I’m scared of being embarrassed, and I’ve spent my entire life trying to hide who I am. And I worked very hard to be where I am, but now this is me allowing circumstances to change me. I thought this would go away but it’s not.

Used agency funds to help at home

“Last year I was the only one working at home; I had to help my parents. I had to help my grandmother who is a pensioner. And I had to pay rent, buy food and help my brother with school fees. My grandfather passed away and my grandmother was mourning him. I had to do the cleansing ritual and the only money I had was from the agency. That’s where the problems started. I thought something was going come up but I was wrong. And I haven’t worked for some time,” explained Mwelase.

“I am sorry for putting my interests first. I know you also have kids and responsibilities. As soon as I get a job, I’ll pay. I’ve been insulted but I’m not heartless. And I’m sorry I was scared of trending, but now there’s nothing I can do and it’s fine,” she said.

She said she hopes her grandmother never sees this, because it will break her.

Speaking to Sunday World, she said: “Agency was my only source of income since I decided to take a break last year from work. [I decided to] go regroup at home after the audition incident.”

Actors to be paid directly by producers in future

Mandla N Ngcongwane, Black Brain Producer, said he was aware of the situation.

“I was receiving threats and I later got information that some background actors were not paid. We will resolve this and in the future we’ll have to pay background actors directly,” said Ngcongwane.

