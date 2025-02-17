Ex-Uzalo actor Joe Kazadi ‘refuses’ to pay background actors

Joe Kazadi, another actor-turned-producer, has not paid background actors. His debt to Vicky Casting Agency is a pitiful R9 400.

The casting agency provided 12 background actors to the former Uzalo actor for R750 each, with the expectation that he would pay them by the end of May 2024.

However, Kazadi told Sunday World that the issue was “no big deal”.

Sunday World was informed by Vicky Mtjilibe, the owner of Vicky Casting Agency, that her background actors were booked for the May 8, 2024, release of the movie Clout.

“On the 8th of May 2024, 12 extras went for the shoot as per the agreement. They were to be paid by the end of May 2024. But in June 2024, they refused to pay the background actors,” said Mtjilibe.

“He said he doesn’t have money. This was disappointing because, when he approached us, he said he had a budget for the film; otherwise, we would not have taken his job.”

Production was disorganised

Kazadi continued to refuse to pay despite Mtjilibe’s attempts to negotiate with him, she said. Eventually, Mtjilibe used her money to pay the background actors.

“I’ve been trying to get my money from Kazadi, but he’s just arrogant, and he doesn’t care,” she said.

“He’s unpleasant to deal with, and he made it clear that he doesn’t care about the background actors. I decided to use my money because the situation was so bad that background actors were starting to blame my agency for the non-payment.

“At some point, he mentioned that the background actors were just extras, so they must chill. He said they must remember that they didn’t even shoot.

“However, I reminded him that the background actors honoured his call. They showed up on time, but production was disorganised.”

She said that Kazadi did not even book the location, resulting in the background actors not shooting their scenes.

“The background actors were on set from 1.30pm until 5.07pm. He’s a prominent actor, and the background actors were getting more frustrated to see his statuses on social media living his lavish, best life boarding flights,” said Mtjilibe.

Project was not commissioned

Kazadi confirmed that he owes Vicky Casting agency.

“When I had started this project, I had no money, and I still don’t have money. I know I didn’t pay the background actors, but it’s really not a train smash,” said Kazadi.

“It’s no big deal. The project wasn’t commissioned, and I was hoping to get some government funds. I’m still trying to sell my project; then I can pay them. They must just relax.”

According to a recent Sunday World article, Nompilo Pretty Girl Mwelase, a former Skeem Saam actress, is in trouble for not compensating employees for their labour.

Mvelase’s NSM Castings agency was commissioned to supply Black Brain Production with background actors for Isiphetho, a mid-week drama series on e.tv.

However, her background actors are now claiming that Mwelase has vanished with their money and that they have not received their salaries.

