EXCLUSIVE | Hellen Motsuki on pregnancy, motherhood and her Skeem Saam storyline

For Hellen Motsuki, life is imitating art in the most personal way, with the actress expecting a baby in real life while portraying pregnant Melita Kgomo on Skeem Saam.

The actress is embracing the experience as she prepares to welcome her little one, describing herself as the happiest version of herself while acknowledging the exhaustion that comes with pregnancy.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday World Lifestyle, Motsuki says experiencing pregnancy while playing a pregnant character has been a blessing, allowing her to connect with some of Melita’s emotions while remaining mindful that their circumstances are different.

“I’m feeling good and enjoying every moment of this exciting journey. I feel like the happiest version of myself, and I’m so excited that everyone at work knows about the pregnancy.”

Her excitement is evident in the little things she catches herself doing throughout the day.

“I’m incredibly proud, and I keep catching myself rubbing or touching my belly when I walk. I know it probably looks funny!”

But while the journey has brought her immense happiness, Motsuki admits that pregnancy has its difficult moments.

“I also have to be honest: the exhaustion is real. I’m tired a lot of the time, but I keep going and focus on the joy this experience brings.”

A planned pregnancy and an unforgettable moment

Motsuki reveals that her pregnancy was planned, making the moment she discovered she was expecting particularly special. She found out at the hospital after her family experienced food poisoning from a restaurant. When she was told she was pregnant and could not be given strong medication, her immediate concern was whether her baby was safe.

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“When I was told I was pregnant and couldn’t be given strong medication, my first thought was, ‘Is my baby okay?’” she recalls.

Thankfully, both mother and baby were healthy. The news prompted an emotional reaction from the actress, who says she screamed and hugged her doctor before embracing her husband.

“It was such a beautiful, overwhelming moment, you would have thought I’d just got engaged or been promoted. Preparing to welcome a baby is so special, especially when you feel ready for this new chapter. I’m excited and can’t wait to meet my little one.”

Her pregnancy has also created an unusual connection with her work on Skeem Saam, where her character, Melita Kgomo, is navigating pregnancy.

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Motsuki says the parallel has helped her understand some of the emotions associated with the storyline, while giving her an opportunity to approach the character with greater empathy.

She says:

“Pregnancy isn’t an easy journey; it comes with its own challenges, including health challenges. At the same time, I’m grateful to have work that keeps me busy and brings me joy, and to be part of a story that feels genuine.”

The overlap between her personal experience and her character’s storyline has even confused some viewers, who have wondered whether her pregnancy is real or simply part of the television production.

“Sometimes people see me at the mall and are confused, wondering whether I’m still wearing a pregnancy bump for my character or if it’s real!”

Although the similarities have been helpful, Motsuki stresses that playing Melita requires her to distinguish between her own experiences and those of the character.

“Going through pregnancy myself has made me more mindful of the vulnerability, strength and many feelings that can exist at once during this time,” she says.

“As an actress, I try to approach Melita with empathy and honesty, drawing on what I can relate to while remembering that her story and circumstances are her own.”

She believes that maintaining this balance allows her to portray the character authentically without simply drawing a direct comparison between their lives.

Balancing motherhood and a demanding career

While pregnancy has given Motsuki a new perspective on her character, balancing the experience with her acting career has required discipline and flexibility.

The actress says she is learning to listen to her body and find a balance between her professional responsibilities and the physical and emotional changes she is experiencing.

“It isn’t easy. It takes constant discipline, and I’m learning to listen to myself and find balance,” she says. “Some days I get it right, and other days I don’t and that’s part of being human.”

Despite the challenges, her love for acting and her commitment to her family continue to motivate her. Motsuki says pregnancy has not changed who she is at her core. Instead, it has encouraged her to keep growing and working towards the future she wants for her children.

“I’m still a career woman, a mother and a wife. But it has encouraged me to keep striving, not only for myself but for my children and the future I’m building for them.”

She hopes to continue showing up with love and purpose in every aspect of her life, even as she navigates the demands of work and preparing for a new arrival.

It takes a village

Motsuki says she has been fortunate to have the support of family and friends throughout her pregnancy. Her son, whom she describes as the apple of her eye, has been particularly important to her during this period.

She says even the smallest gestures from loved ones can make a difference, and she is grateful to be surrounded by people who show up for her. Among them is actress Winnie Ntshaba, whom she describes as the sister and friend she did not know she needed.

“Winnie Ntshaba, in particular, has been the sister and friend I didn’t know I needed. She is an embodiment of love and has poured so much into me. I hope I can give that same love back to her,” she says.

Motsuki describes herself as private when it comes to friendships, but says Ntshaba has created a space where she feels safe and genuinely loved.

“Honestly, if I were a man, I’d marry her!” she jokes. Her appreciation for Ntshaba reflects the importance of having a reliable support system during a period of significant personal change.

As she prepares to welcome her baby, Motsuki says she is looking forward to watching her children grow and discovering the people they will become. She hopes to continue being a loving, understanding and present mother who champions her children, guides them and stands up for them when they need her.

For the actress, motherhood is both a gift and a responsibility that extends beyond providing for a child’s immediate needs.

She is particularly conscious of the importance of raising children in a way that does not perpetuate emotional pain or trauma across generations.

“More than anything, I see having children as a gift from God and a responsibility I take very seriously. As parents, we have an assignment: to raise and nurture a healthy human being, while doing our best not to pass on the emotional pain or trauma we may have experienced ourselves.”

Motsuki says she wants her children to grow up surrounded by love and care, with the confidence that they can turn to their mother for guidance and support. Her hope is that they will always feel safe, supported and deeply loved.

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