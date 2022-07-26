E-edition
Celebrity News

F1 star Lewis Hamilton a big fan of amapiano artist Musa Keys

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lewis Hamilton

British racing superstar Lewis Hamilton is a big fan of South African amapiano artist Musa Keys.

The Formula 1 driver took to his Instagram platform and shared how he spent his weekend with Musa Keys’ song playing in the background. This after Hamilton came second in the F1 French Grand Prix and celebrated his 300th podium finish.

“Left it all out there today and P2 [position two] is a great result. First time up there with @georgerussell63 as well. It’s so rewarding to see how far we’ve come since the beginning of the season,” he wrote.

South African social media users and celebrities were happy that Musa Keys was being recognised by an international superstar.

A few months ago, world-renowned DJ and record producer Black Coffee gave Musa Keys the thumbs up for a job well done in amapiano circles.

This is how social media users reacted on Hamilton’s post.

