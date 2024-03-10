Faith Nketsi free to love again after divorce nod

Sultry reality TV icon Faith Nketsi is now officially back on the dating market. Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Nketsi successfully obtained a decree of divorce at the Joburg high court last week and can now walk down the aisle again without fear of committing bigamy.

The court has also declared Nketsi’s divorce settlement proposal, which she drafted on October 12 last year, a permanent court order.

News that Nketsi is now a free agent was revealed by the purring sex kitten’s relative, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation.

