Family asks for prayers as Solly Moholo fights for his life in hospital

Admired award-winning, veteran gospel artist Solly Moholo is fighting for his life in a hospital after falling ill.

His health took a turn for the worst after performing at a concert tour in Botswana.

This follows a social media statement by his management team stating that the 64-year-old, whose true name is Solomon Molokoane, from Soshanguve in Tshwane, is presently bedridden.

To pre-launch his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza, Moholo travelled to Botswana, according to his crew.

“Ntate Solly Moholo performed excellently at all his gigs in Botswana and was well received by people of Botswana.

Rushed to a Botswana hospital

“Unfortunately, upon his return back to his residence in Botswana, Ntate Moholo fell ill and had to be rushed to a hospital in Botswana,” the post continued.

His team further revealed that they are still in Botswana until the Ba Mmitsa Tsotsi hitmaker makes a full recovery in the hospital.

“He is much better today than he was yesterday.”

During this time, the family would like to humbly request that you keep Ntate Solly Moholo in your prayers as he makes a full recovery, they said.

“We will keep you updated regarding any developments.”

In April, Sunday World reported that Moholo was a part of a group of musicians who left their fans high and dry when they failed to pitch up for their paid gig in Limpopo over the Easter weekend.

They were booked by businessman Jeffrey Malatji to perform at his opulent joint, Ejays Lounge, in Moime village outside Tzaneen. However, they left a legion of their fans yawning when they failed to show up. They did this without extending an apology to them or the businessman.

Moholo later apologised to his fans for failing to show up on time at the event. He promised that he would be at the venue sometime this year.

Also Read: Love’s in the air for celebrity couples

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content