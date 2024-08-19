Family, prayer contributed to my long-lasting career – Mtshali

- Advertisement -

Thespian Sdumo Mtshali has opened up about how he has managed to continue thriving in the acting industry.

Mtshali, who has been in the industry for 14 years, rose to fame by winning the first season of the SABC1 reality competition Class Act in 2010.

He said during an interview with Sunday World that he always dreamed of being an actor. His first play was in primary school, and his family knew what he wanted to do from the get-go.

Mtshali has a background in theatre and acting in productions while he was studying drama.

He landed his first leading role in the SABC1 drama series Intersexions the same year he won the competition. And since then, the sky has been the limit.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mtshali shared how he has survived 14 years in the industry, even when some of the big shows, such as Isibaya, were canned.

“My family and prayer have been one of the fundamental factors that have contributed to the growth and survival of my career over the years,” he said.

“I believe that as I have grown in the industry, I have understood that I heal people through my work, so most of my roles are to educate and teach people.

“Even Class Act was to teach people that acting is a gift but also needs education about the craft.”

He shared that it took time for him to understand that through his work, he has been called to heal and teach audiences through telling authentic African stories.

Staying grounded

“The people that I have worked with throughout the years have also contributed to my growth and sustainability because I have managed to get knowledge from them.

“I believe that the roles that I get align with what God has planned for me and my journey.

“There have been times where I audition for roles abroad and I do not get them, and I have learnt to accept that it was God’s will, which has taught me the ability to understand and stay grounded.”

He has solidified his stature as a formidable force in the South African television space by understanding why and what he is doing with his work.

Most of the time, he draws inspiration from old shows such as Sgud’s Snaysi to try and find out why these shows were a success.

“Working with the right people that are aligned with that goal and vision goes hand in hand,” he said.

“I just hope that people see God in my work and understand that he blessed it, and I am where I am for a reason.”

Role models

Currently, Mtshali is on Mzansi Magic’s telenovela, My Brothers Keeper, portraying the role of Donga.

He shares that the funny moments that the audience may feel like they are off-script are not; they are moments that transcend an actual script.

“One of my favourite role models is [the late] Joe Mafela. I always try to find a way to make the audience feel like part of the show.

“I believe that some of these moments come spontaneously. As an actor, you have to live moment by moment and I trust the moment, the process, and God to take me to those moments.”

