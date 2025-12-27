 Family retracts death report, confirms Umndeni star Mahlalentabeni is alive

In a startling reversal, the family of Umndeni reality TV star Flora ‘Mahlalentabeni’ Makena has clarified that she is alive, days after confirming to Sunday World that she had passed away.

The retraction follows the star’s discharge from intensive care after a severe health crisis her family initially believed fatal.

While relieved by her survival, the family now expresses profound fear for her wellbeing and has levelled serious allegations of unpaid wages and mistreatment against broadcaster Moja Love, claims the channel firmly denies.

The star’s dramatic return follows her discharge from intensive care after an apparent suicide attempt, which her family believed had claimed her life last Friday.

“Her body was cold, and there was foam coming out of her mouth. That part traumatised us deeply, and we thought she was gone,” her sister, Nomvula Makena, told Sunday World.

Now conscious but fragile, Mahlalentabeni has left her family shattered and in constant fear of another attempt.

“We are scared she would do something like this again. Even now, she keeps asking about the money Moja Love owes her,” Nomvula revealed.

The family alleges that mounting financial pressure and alleged bullying linked to her work drove her to despair.

According to Nomvula, Mahlalentabeni’s distress peaked when she was not paid for her work while co-stars received their salaries.

“She was hurting because only Dabula and Maseko were paid,” she said.

The crisis exploded on Christmas Eve.

“My mother found her trying to kill herself. She had taken an overdose of pills. This was not the first time,” Nomvula stated.

The star allegedly faced a wave of humiliating comments on social media after she vented her frustrations.

“People were sent to comment nasty things about our poor situation at home… She told me she did not deserve what they were doing to her.”

In a stunning claim, the family says that when Mahlalentabeni pursued the unpaid wages, a senior channel figure told her production had closed and advised her to “ask for your money on TikTok.”

They also allege she suffered abuse during filming that was never broadcast.

“Maseko was abusing my sister, but they never aired that. They told us if we refused to shoot, we would be removed. She carried on because she is our breadwinner.”

Moja Love spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete has vehemently denied all allegations.

Cekete stated that Mahlalentabeni faced serious personal and mental health challenges unrelated to the channel, including domestic disputes and unexplained absences from shoots.

“At no point did Moja Love subject Mahlalentabeni to bullying, mistreatment, or unfair labour practices. These claims are misleading and without foundation,” Cekete said.

“The channel maintained a professional relationship, fulfilled all contractual obligations, paid for work rendered, and even granted an advance at her request.”

As the star recuperates, her resurrection has become the catalyst for a very public and painful confrontation, leaving fans wondering what really happens behind the scenes of their favourite reality show.

