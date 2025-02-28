Fan demands justice after cops ‘drop’ case against Mthandeni

Maskandi fan Wandile \u201cMbhekeni\u201d Dlamini (35) is demanding answers from the South African Police Service. This after he opened a case of assault against popular maskandi artist, Mthandeni \u201cSK\u201d Manqele but the police allegedly dropped the case. Dlamini told Sunday World that Manqele assaulted him. The alleged incident happened on December 17, 2024, at KwaSthagimant Tavern in Chesterville, Durban. Footage on social media allegedly shows the attack In a video clip that was trending on social media, Manqele is seen attacking and chasing Dlamini. Speaking to Sunday World, Dlamini said: \u201cI am Mthandeni\u2019s fan and I went there to watch his performance. After his performance, I and my friends approached Mthandeni for pictures. \u201cI then greeted him and called him by his nickname, Dunudunu. This must have provoked him because he ran towards me and started assaulting me.\u201d He said that he ran away but Manqele chased him. \u201cAs I was running away, two of his crew members also attacked me. They were punching and kicking me around,\u201d recalled Dlamini. He said that the following day, he went to hospital for medical treatment. On December 19, he opened a case against Manqele at Cato Manor police station. The case was closed because police could not locate the artist \u201cTowards the end of January, I was told that the case had been closed. The investigating officer told me that they have failed to locate Mthandeni. Therefore, the case was dropped. \u201cI am aggrieved because Mthandeni is still here in South Africa and his performances are public\u2026 the venues are known. Clearly police are protecting him since he is a celebrity,\u201d said Dlamini. Manqele said: \u201cI can confirm that, on that date, I was in Durban performing. But I cannot comment on this incident as it is sub judice.\u201d Manqele recently beat other artist to a car prize In December Manqele beat other artists to the UKhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa uNyaka (song of the year) competition prize, a new car. The victory came after his song received more than 900 000 votes. KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said he does not know why the case was closed. \u201cI\u2019m sure the investigating officer told him why it was closed. Other than that, I cannot disclose anything,\u201d said Netshiunda.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0